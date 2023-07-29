Rangers Football Club sign Brazilian footballer Danilo Pereira Da Silva on five-year deal

Glasgow [UK], July 29 : Rangers Football Club which plays in the Scottish Premiership has signed Brazilian national Danilo Pereira Da Silva on a five-year deal from Dutch football club Feyenoord.

According to Ranger FC's website, "Rangers Football Club are delighted to confirm the signing of Danilo Pereira Da Silva on a five-year deal from Feyenoord, subject to international clearance. The striker becomes Michael Beale’s (Manager) eighth signing of the summer transfer window as he joins the club ahead of the 2023/24 season."

Speaking after signing for Rangers, Danilo Pereira Da Silva said: “I’m super happy. I can’t wait to start playing at Ibrox in front of the supporters. I am so in love already with the club and I’m excited to be part of the Rangers team. It’s time to get to work and I hope that I can repay the love that they have shown to me.”

Manager Michael Beale commented: “Danilo is a player that I have personally been aware of since his time at Ajax. He had a breakthrough year on loan at FC Twente and then back at Ajax before joining Feyenoord last summer."

Beale added, “He has won the Dutch title in both of the last two seasons and his goal-per-minute ratio is very good. He is an exciting player who likes to create and score goals, he is one that I believe is a good fit for our squad and he will give us another big option in the attacking areas of the pitch."

In 2017, Danilo signed with Dutch club AFC Ajax after agreeing to a five-year deal. He was assigned to the Jong Ajax (the reserve team) and Ajax under-19.

In 2018, Danilo made his debut for Jong Ajax in a 1–0 defeat against Jong AZ. He scored his first goal for Jong Ajax on September 10, 2018, in the game, in Alkmaar, against Jong AZ.

In 2020, Danilo joined fellow Eredivisie side Twente on a season-long loan deal.

In 2022, he scored four goals for Ajax in the round of 16 of the KNVB Cup against Excelsior Maassluis winning 9–0 at home.

In 2022, Feyenoord announced that Danilo would sign a four-year contract with the club, joining on a free transfer. He made his debut for the club on August 7, 2022, scoring the club's second and fourth goals in a 5–2 away win against Vitesse.

On July 28, 2023, Rangers announced that Danilo had joined the club and signed a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee. This was reported to be 5 million pounds plus add-ons and performance-related bonuses.

