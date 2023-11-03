"Real Madrid is my life": says Rodrygo after contract renewal

Madrid [Spain], November 3 : After Brazilian star player Rodrygo extended his contract with Real Madrid till 2028, the 22-year-old youngster said that he always dreamed of playing for the Los Merengues and wearing the white shirt.

Speaking at the press conference, Rodrygo said that he was very happy about the renewal and added that one has to live it to know what it's like.

"I always dreamed of playing here and, when you come in and start wearing this shirt, you really see its greatness. You could say that Real Madrid is my life. I'm very happy about the renewal. I would like everyone to have a day like this because it's very special. You have to live it to know what it's like," he said.

Talking about Vinicius Jr, he said that they came to Real Madrid pretty much at the same time when both were very young from Brazil.

Rodrygo added that Vinicius is like a brother to me and we hope to continue to grow together.

"We came here pretty much at the same time, both very young from Brazil. We've made history together too. We've already won a Champions League and every possible title. This shirt always motivates us to come here to train and play. Doing that with a friend is always special. Vini is like a brother to me and we hope to continue to grow together," he added.

Rodrygo praised the Real Madrid fans and said that every time he plays at the Bernabeu it's one of the most special moments of his career.

"It's something that can't be explained. Every time I play at the Bernabeu it's one of the most special moments of my career, it's always special. The fans always get behind us right to the end. You have to go there, play and feel it to understand what I'm saying."

While concluding, Rodrygo said that his father always knew that it was always his dream to play here and wear this shirt.

"My father knows that it was always my dream to play here and wear this shirt. When he sees a video with my goals, everything I've done so far and my renewal, he gets very emotional. It's a source of pride for him and I'm very happy to see him like this," he concluded.

Real Madrid are at their top form currently and stands in the top place on the La Liga standings with 28 points after winning nine out of their 11 games.

The Los Blancos will lock horns against Rayo Vallecano in their upcoming match in La Liga on Monday at 1:30 AM IST.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor