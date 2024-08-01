Steve McClaren joins Jamaican National Team as head coach

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Steve McClaren has left his position on Erik ten Hag's coaching staff at Manchester United to become the head coach of the Jamaican national team.

An announcement regarding McClaren's appointment was made by the Jamaican Football Federation on Wednesday, with the 63-year-old English coach replacing Heimir Hallgrimsson. Hallgrimsson departed after the Reggae Boyz's disappointing group stage exit from Copa America 2024.

McClaren's departure from Manchester United had been anticipated after it was reported that he did not travel with Ten Hag and the squad to the United States for their pre-season tour. His absence was attributed to recent foot surgery.

At Manchester United, McClaren's role had been redefined from assistant manager to senior first-team coach following the addition of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake to the coaching staff.

McClaren's first challenge with Jamaica will come during the September international break when the team faces Cuba and Honduras in back-to-back CONCACAF Nations League matches.

Recently, Manchester United secured a 3-2 victory over Real Betis in their penultimate preseason friendly in the U.S., held in San Diego, California on Thursday.

Betis took an early lead with Iker Losada scoring in the 15th minute. However, United quickly responded. Three minutes later, Amad Diallo was fouled in the box, earning a penalty that Marcus Rashford converted to level the score.

Diallo then put United ahead with a brilliant effort six minutes later. In the 31st minute, Rashford assisted Casemiro to make it 3-1, capping off a strong first half.

Unfortunately for United, Rashford was injured by a rough tackle early in the second half and was substituted in the 64th minute.

Just two minutes later, Betis reduced the deficit with a looping header from Diego Llorente. Despite their efforts, Betis couldn't close the gap further, and United held on for the win. This was United's third victory of the preseason, but luck has not been on their side lately.

