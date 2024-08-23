Subroto Cup: Infocus India Public School, West Bengal enter quarterfinals of Sub-Junior Boys

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], August 23 : Infocus India Public School, West Bengal entered the quarterfinals of the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys International Football Tournament after beating government Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram 2-0 in a winner takes match to decide the winners of Group H. Pritam and Rajdeep scored the goals for the winners.

Infocus India Public School joins St. Stephen's, Chandigarh, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan, Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh, Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, West Bengal and Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru in the quarterfinals. The remaining two quarterfinalists will be decided on Saturday after the final group stage matches.

In the other matches of the day, JNV, Pakur I, Jharkhand beat Mother's Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh 2-1in Group D for their first win of the tournament. In a Group B encounter Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya thrashed Navrachna International School 6-0 for their second straight win. In a Group C match, Tashi Namgyal Academy, Sikkim got the better of Hyderabad Public School 3-0.

Results

Group B

Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya beat Navrachna International School (ISSO) - 6-0

Group C

Tashi Namgyal Academy, Sikkim beat Hyderabad Public School (IPSC) - 3-0

Group D

JNV, Pakur I, Jharkhand beat Mother's Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh - 2-1

Group H

Infocus India Public School, West Bengal beat Government Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram - 2-0.

