"We have to be pleased with the win": Real coach Ancelotti after win over Valladolid

Madrid [Spain], August 26 : Following his side's 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that the team is "pleased" with the victory.

Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz and Endrick's goals helped the Los Blancos clinch three crucial points after beating Valladolid.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said that they have improved defensively in the match.

"We have to be pleased with the win. We have to remember the problems we encountered, especially in the first half. We improved defensively. The rhythm of the first half was loose and slow. We were more energetic up front in the second half and had more mobility on the ball," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The head coach added that the whole team was better as a unit in the match.

"The team played closer together and got the ball back quickly when we lost it. They were better defensively than in the Mallorca game. It's not just the forwards who were better; we were better as a unit today," he added.

When asked about of Kylian Mbappe's performance, the Italian coach praised the French striker and called him a "superb" forward.

"He's a superb forward, very quick, he has good movement off the ball, he attacks the back and he's had three or four chances that he's created with his movement. He's going to score in that position because he always has. He doesn't need to play on the left or centrally all the time because he's going to score a lot of goals," he further added.

The Los Blancos are currently placed in the fourth place on the standings with four points. In the upcoming match, Real Madrid will lock horns against Las Palmas on August 30.

