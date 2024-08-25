"We have to put on a good display": Real coach Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Valladolid clash

Madrid [Spain], August 25 : Ahead of his side's clash against Real Valladolid in La Liga, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that they need to showcase a "good" performance and win their upcoming match.

Real Madrid will take on Real Valladolid in their upcoming match in La Liga on Sunday at their home stadium Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said that it is important for them to play infront of their home fans.

"It's always important to play at our stadium. We're looking forward to returning because it's been a long time since we've played there. We have to put on a good display, win the game and have a good day." Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The head coach added that they have worked hard for their upcoming match.

"We've prepared well for the match this week. We've worked on what didn't go well in the game against Mallorca. We have fully understood what happened and we've tried to fix it. It will be a good test against Valladolid," he added.

When asked about their previous match in La Liga, the Italian coach said that the Los Blancos lacked "balance" against Mallorca.

"We lacked balance at times and we have to work on this. It's not difficult to find the problem and, when it's clear, it helps to find the solution," he added.

Star Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham will miss the upcoming clash against Valladolid after he suffered a muscular injury in his right leg during training.

Recapping Real Madrid's previous match against Mallorca, Rodrygo scored in the opening minutes of the match to give Los Blancos an early lead. However, in the second half, they failed to hold the lead and conceded a goal in the 53rd minute when Vedal Muriqi from a set-piece. Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy was also shown a red card in the dying minutes of the match when the French footballer attempted a rash challenge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor