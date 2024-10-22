94pc Indian doctors demand specialised upskilling opportunities: Report

New Delhi, Oct 22 In an era of rapid medical advancements and evolving healthcare challenges, a new report on Tuesday showed that 94 per cent of doctors in India are demanding specialised upskilling opportunities.

The report reveals a pressing need for specialised training programmes that go beyond traditional Continuing Medical Education (CME). This includes advanced courses, and other academic opportunities.

“Our survey reveals a critical inflection point in medical education in India. With 93.58 per cent of doctors expressing a need for specialised upskilling beyond traditional CME, we're witnessing a paradigm shift in how medical professionals approach lifelong learning. This overwhelming demand signals not just a gap, but an opportunity to revolutionise medical education,” said Balu Ramachandran, Co-founder and CEO of OC Academy.

The report is based on responses gathered from 400 medical professionals across various specialties and experience levels in the country. It unravels several key trends that diverge from conventional medical education approaches.

The report showed a significant majority of doctors (61.35 per cent) favoured a hybrid mode of learning, combining online and offline components. When considering enrollment in specialised upskilling programmes, nearly a quarter of respondents (23.84 per cent) prioritised the availability of practical hands-on experience or simulations, emphasising the importance of experiential learning in medical education.

It also revealed a strong inclination towards self-driven learning, with over half of the respondents (55.09 per cent) actively searching for resources online, indicating a shift towards self-directed, continuous learning among medical professionals.

Interestingly, the desire for upskilling spanned across all career stages, with 38.89 per cent of respondents having more than 20 years of experience and 24.77 per cent having less than 5 years, highlighting the universal need for continuous professional development in the medical field.

The report also identified challenges to upskilling. Lack of time (31.02 per cent) and lack of suitable courses (33.56 per cent) emerged as the top hurdles faced by doctors, highlighting the need for more accessible and tailored upskilling programmes.

