How to Cleanse Your Stomach Naturally: Remedies for Gas, Indigestion, and Poor Digestion

Cleansing your stomach in the morning can significantly improve both your physical and mental well-being. Poor digestion leads to problems like indigestion, which can spoil your whole day, leaving you feeling sluggish and uninterested in doing anything. When gas accumulates in your system over several days, it can cause not only stomach pain but also headaches.

If you experience gas, indigestion, or other digestive problems, there are simple home remedies that can help. Cleansing your stomach early in the morning will make you feel fresh and energized throughout the day. Here’s a remedy you can try before sleeping to cleanse your stomach effectively.

Reasons for Poor Digestion

Irregular eating habits, fast food, and fried foods can upset your stomach. Gas is more likely to occur when the body lacks sufficient water. Mental stress also negatively affects digestion. Additionally, not maintaining a fixed sleeping and waking schedule can lead to stomach problems.

Effective Nighttime Remedies

Lemon Water: Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water. Add a pinch of salt or a spoon of honey and drink this water before going to bed. It will improve digestion and help cleanse your stomach in the morning.

Triphala Powder: Triphala powder, a well-known remedy in Ayurveda, is effective for digestion. Drink 1 to 2 teaspoons of Triphala powder mixed in a glass of warm water before bed to improve digestion and cleanse the intestines.

Isabgol: Mix 1 to 2 teaspoons of Isabgol in a glass of milk or warm water. This will prevent gas, cleanse the intestines, and make bowel movements easier.

Ova and Badishep Water: Boil one teaspoon each of Ova (Carom seeds) and Badishep (Ajwain) in a glass of water. Strain and drink this water before going to bed to relieve gas and indigestion and keep the stomach clean.

Ghee Milk: Drinking a glass of hot milk with one teaspoon of ghee before bed can improve digestion, promote healthy intestines, and make bowel movements easier in the morning.

Additional Tips for a Healthy Stomach

Drink Warm Water in the Morning: Start your day with warm water to kickstart digestion.

Include Fiber-Rich Foods: Consume fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and pomegranates to keep digestion smooth.

Exercise Regularly: Practice yoga or light exercise for at least 30 minutes every day to support overall digestive health.

Eat on Time: Maintain a consistent eating schedule and avoid consuming spicy foods to prevent digestive issues.

By following these simple tips and remedies, you can keep your stomach clean, improve digestion, and enhance your overall well-being.