Navratri 2025 Vrat Tips: How to Prepare Your Body for Nine Days of Fasting Without Fatigue

Navratri is about to begin and during this festival many people tend to keep fast during this 9 days. Now if you want to fast for Navratri and participate enthusiastically in all the programs of Navratri, you need strength in your body. Doctors recommend specific tips for a healthy and energetic Navratri fast.

To avoid weakness from Navratri fasting, a doctor has shared a video on the Instagram page drmalharganla that tells you how to prepare your body for it before Navratri..

1. During Navratri, we fast, which means we naturally eat less food than usual. To avoid fatigue and weakness, get a blood test done now and start taking supplements like vitamins, calcium, iron, magnesium, etc. that your body lacks, as advised by your doctor. Once you recharge your body in this way, fasting will not bother you.

2. We have a habit of eating too much. This habit initially bothers us after the start of fasting. So, eat a little less than usual right from now on. This will gradually get the body used to eating in the right amount.

3. Do not do too much physical work during these days. Because your body should not get tired before fasting. If the body is tired, the body's strength can decrease even more during fasting. So, give your body and mind a rest without overexerting yourself. You will get a lot of energy.