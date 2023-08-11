Asian Champions Trophy: India hammer Japan by 5-0 in semifinal, set final clash with Malaysia

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 11 : India stormed into the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy with a five-star performance against Japan in the semi-finals at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday.

After a nervy start to the game, the hosts slowly gained control of the game. An early penalty corner gave India an opportunity to go one in front. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh's drag flick was met by Japan's goalkeeper and they replied with a swift counterattack to put the Blues in trouble. The final shot was a whisker away from the post.

A minute later, forward Shamsher Singh was shown a green card and he had to sit out for the next two minutes. Both sides pressed hard for a goal but the first quarter ended goalless.

The second quarter began in Japan's favour as India made a mistake but Japan failed to punish them. Akashdeep Singh made Japan pay by scoring the first goal of the game with a field goal.

The Indian team smelled blood and they pounced quickly to strike twice before the halftime whistle. A drag flick from Harmanpreet got India their second goal of the game, while a superb hit from Mandeep made the scoreline 3-0.

India came out all guns blazing to begin the third quarter on a strong note. Sumit made a magical run inside the striking circle to put the ball past the keeper in the 39th minute of the game, to get the 4th goal.

Karthi Selvam made it five for India in the 51st minute after Sukhjeet Singh’s pass from inside the circle.

India will face Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

