Hockey: Deepika scripts history, becomes first Indian to win Poligras Magic Skill Award

New Delhi [India], July 16 : Indian Women's Hockey Team forward Deepika created history by becoming the first-ever Indian player to win the prestigious Poligras Magic Skill Award as hockey fans from across the globe voted for her sensational solo field goal against the Netherlands during the Bhubaneswar leg of the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season, according to a press release from Hockey India.

The 21-year-old attacker earned global recognition for her breathtaking run and finish in the 35th minute during India's match against World No.1 the Netherlands, which they won in a shootout after a 2-2 draw. With India trailing 0-2, Deepika cut through the Dutch defence down the left flank, dribbled along the baseline, dinked the ball over a defender's stick, and finished it past the goalkeeper to open the scoring for India.

The Poligras Magic Skill Award celebrates the most creative and skilful moments in the FIH Hockey Pro League and is voted for by fans worldwide. Deepika's goal was one of three women's nominations alongside Spain's Patricia Alvarez and Australia's women's team. The winner was decided entirely through a global fan vote, and Deepika emerged as the favourite, making a landmark achievement for Indian hockey. The men's award was won by Belgium's Victor Wegnez for his midfield brilliance, which led to a team goal against Spain.

Upon winning the award, an elated Deepika said, as quoted by Hockey India press release, "I am truly honoured to have won this award. Scoring that goal against a challenging opponent like the Netherlands was truly a special moment for me, and now receiving this recognition means a lot. I thank my teammates, coaches, family and friends who continue to support and inspire me every day."

"This award isn't just mine, it belongs to Indian hockey. Let's keep pushing forward together," she added.

