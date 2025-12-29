Hockey India Junior & Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025-Zone A & B: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeats Army Boys Sports Company 2-0 in finals

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 29 : Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B title at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat on Monday. Army Boys Sports Company finished as the runner-ups, while Sail Hockey Academy finished in third place, according to a release.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy secured a 2-0 win against Army Boys Sports Company in the finals. Ali Razzaq (35') and Sanmukh Singh (56') scored crucial goals for their side to help them be crowned as champions.

In the third-place match, Sail Hockey Academy secured a third-place finish after their 7-0 win against Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. Arun Lakra (13', 34') bagged a brace, while Bikash Kaetha (15'), Mohmad Shahid (17'), Kailash Kujur (22'), Milan Athokpam (28') and Malemnganba Akoijam (35') also got on the scoresheet for Sail Hockey Academy.

Earlier in the day, the semi-finals of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B took place at the same venue. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy booked their place in the finals after securing victories, as per a release.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered an 8-1 win against Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in the first semi-final. Prince Singh (7', 58'), Amandeep (11', 47') and Jarman Singh (25', 59') bagged a brace each, while Varinder Singh (2'), and Uttkarsh (13') also got on the scoresheet for the winners. Hitesh Kataria (47') scored the only goal of the game for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy.

In the second semi-final, S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy clinched a 2-1 victory over Namdhari XI. Diljeet Singh (37') and Jagjit Singh (39') scored for the former, while Sehajpreet Singh (53') scored for the latter.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy will take on S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy in the final on December 30. On the same day, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy and Namdhari XI will face each other in the third place match.

