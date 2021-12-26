Hockey Junior National C'ships: Uttar Pradesh crowned champions after win against Chandigarh

Uttar Pradesh Hockey maintained their stellar 100 per cent record in the 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu with a decisive 3-1 victory over Hockey Chandigarh in the final of the competition on Saturday.

Tournament top scorer Sharda Nand Tiwari opened the scoring for Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the 15th minute with a trademark Penalty Corner before Arun Sahani (16', 34') stretched Uttar Pradesh Hockey's lead further with a brace. Raman pulled one goal back for Hockey Chandigarh in the 51st minute, but Uttar Pradesh Hockey held on to the lead to be crowned champions of the tournament.

In the 3rd/4th Place playoff match, the Hockey Association of Odisha edged out Hockey Haryana 3 -2 in a closely contested affair to clinch 3rd place in the competition.

Hockey Association of Odisha took the lead in the match through Deepak Minz (27'), only to be pegged back by two goals from Rohit (34') and Deepak (36'), who put Hockey Haryana in the lead in the third quarter.

Hockey Association of Odisha answered back with a quickfire brace of their own at the start of the fourth quarter, scored by Sushant Toppo (47') and Sudeep Chirmako (49'). Hockey Association of Odisha held on to the 3-2 lead to secure third place.

( With inputs from ANI )

