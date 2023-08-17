Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League: SAI Shakti, Citizen XI, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, SAI Bal, Republican Sports Club register wins

New Delhi [India], August 17 : SAI Shakti, Citizen XI, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, SAI Bal, and Republican Sports Club won their respective Pool games on day three of the Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League (Phase- 1) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In the first match of the third day, SAI Shakti comfortably defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy in their Pool A game by an exceptional 17-0 scoreline. The victory of SAI Sakthi came after goals scored by their Captain Puja Sahoo (33'), Manisha (1', 56'), Sukhveer Kaur (5', 7', 38', 38'), Selestina (22', 29', 55'), Priyanka Dogra (25'), Jyoti Xaxa (30'), Lalrinpuii (32', 58'), Nidhi (41', 48'), and Kanika Siwach (53').

In the second match, Citizen XI triumphed over HIM Academy in their Pool A game by 4-0. Even though Citizen XI was leading by a goal throughout the game, their win was sealed by 3 consecutive goals scored towards the end of the fourth quarter of the game. Citizen XI’s win came after goals scored by Sana (10'), Kritika Singh (51'), and Laxmi Kumari (53', 55').

In the third match, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy emerged victorious over Raja Karan Hockey Academy in their Pool A match by 8-2. Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy owes its win to goals scored by Nisha (4', 29'), Durga (7', 14', 51'), Ekta (22'), and Ritika (26', 36'). Raja Karan Hockey Academy’s Rashmi (45' 53') scored a brace in the last quarter, but it was too late for a comeback.

In the fourth match, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Har Hockey Academy in their Pool B match by 2-1. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy had no goals to their name till the last quarter of the game and walked away with a tight win courtesy of goals scored by Sweena Rani (47'), and Sukhjeet Kaur (49'). Har Hockey Academy’s Pooja Malik (11') scored the opening goal of the match.

In the fifth match of the day, SAI Bal comfortably defeated Salute Hockey Academy in their Pool B game by 7-0. SAI Bal’s victory was assured after goals scored by their Captain Dechamma P G (51'), Silbiya Nag (6'), Ashima Rout (7', 23', 58'), and Anandita Toppo (15', 48').

The last match of the day saw Republican Sports Club defeat Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta by 6-0. Keisam Eleena Devi (5’) opened the scoring for Republican Sports Club, followed by goals from Minakshi Pandey (12’), Reena Kaijam (34’), Laishram Ritu Devi (35’, 52’) and Shorensangbam Tanu (41’) to seal the victory for Republican Sports Club.

