Punjab secure win on Day 4 of HI Sub Junior Women Academy Championship

Karnal (Haryana) [India] November 18 : Day four of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B witnessed comprehensive performances at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana on Tuesday.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat and Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata recorded wins.

Beginning the day with Pool A, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy secured a 6-0 win against Citizen Hockey XI. Navdeep Kaur (7', 26', 28', 51') scored four goals, with Taniya Chandeliya (53') and Gurbaksh Kaur (57') also contributing for their side.

In the same pool, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, defeated Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy 20-0. Diya (10', 11', 21', 35') and Navya (48', 49', 51', 60') scored four goals each, while Avni (5', 12'), Nancy Saroha (10', 38'), Mauki (16', 17') and Anshika (13', 23') scored braces. Sanjana (6'), Chanchal (30'), Geetika (32'), and Aarti (56') also got on the scoresheet.

Late last evening in Pool C, Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata registered a 1-0 win against Jai Bharat Hockey Academy with Quosish Khatoon (44') scoring the only goal of the game.

Earlier in the tournament, in Pool A, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, opened the day with a commanding 11-0 win over the Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy. Captain Nancy Aroha led the scoring with four goals (23', 45', 56', 58'), while Diya netted a hat-trick (9', 14', 50'). Aarti (7'), Mauki (27'), Sanjana (32'), and Avni (48') added a goal each.

In Pool B, HAR Hockey Academy registered a massive 31-0 victory over Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society. Ankita scored a double hat-trick (7', 8', 10', 14', 41', 45'), while Vishakha (37', 38', 38', 45', 49'), Anjali (2', 9', 15', 42', 50'), and Jyoti (11', 19', 32', 35', 37') struck five goals each. Bharti (28', 55', 58', 60') netted four goals, and Tamanna (12', 57') scored a brace. Vanshika (33'), Tannu (50'), Kaphi (56'), and Himanshi (30') contributed one goal apiece.

In the same pool, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy secured a 2-1 win over Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, with Dilpreet Kaur scoring a brace (20', 60'). R. Rajaharini (34') netted the lone goal for Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor