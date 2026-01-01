SG Pipers come from behind to beat JSW Soorma Hockey Club 3-1 in Women's Hockey India League

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 3 : SG Pipers produced a composed and authoritative performance to defeat JSW Soorma Hockey Club 3-1 in their Women's Hockey India League (HIL) encounter at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here, combining sustained attacking pressure with resolute defending to extend their stay at the top of the points table, as per a release.

For the Pipers, Lola Riera (13'), Jyoti Singh (18'), and Sunelita Toppo (58') scored a goal each, while Penny Squibb (12') netted the only goal for the Soorma.

The opening quarter saw an intense end-to-end battle, with both SG Pipers and JSW Soorma Hockey Club trading early attacks and testing each other in a high-tempo start. JSW Soorma struck first when Penny Squibb (12') converted a penalty corner to give her side the lead. SG Pipers responded immediately, maintaining their attacking pressure and earning back-to-back penalty corners. Their persistence finally paid off on the fifth attempt, with Lola Riera (13') converting it to restore parity, as the first quarter ended evenly poised at 1-1.

The second quarter saw SG Pipers push JSW Soorma Hockey Club onto the back foot with sustained attacking pressure, earning an early penalty corner that went unconverted. The breakthrough soon followed, however, as Jyoti Singh (18') found herself perfectly placed inside the circle to slot the ball home and put the Pipers in the lead.

The remainder of the quarter was played at a brisk pace, with both sides creating chances. JSW Soorma came close to restoring parity through a penalty corner and a one-on-one opportunity for Sonam, but on both occasions Pipers' goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino produced excellent saves to preserve her side's 2-1 advantage at the half-time break.

SG Pipers began the third quarter on an aggressive note, creating a couple of promising chances but failing to convert. They continued to apply pressure through high pressing and disciplined defending, keeping last season's runners-up JSW Soorma Hockey Club at bay to maintain their 2-1 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Determined to hold on to their slender lead, SG Pipers began the fourth and final quarter in commanding fashion, repeatedly testing the JSW Soorma Hockey Club defence and keeping sustained pressure to deny them an equaliser. With 10 minutes remaining, Soorma opted to replace their goalkeeper with an extra outfield player in search of a breakthrough, but the move backfired as Sunelita Toppo (58') produced a brilliant solo run before firing into the net to seal a 3-1 victory for the Pipers, who continue to sit atop the points table.

