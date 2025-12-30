"This Season Is About Courage, Not Caution": Salima Tete as Soorma Hockey Club begins campaign against Shrachi Bengal Tigers at Hockey India League 2025-26

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India] December 30 : For the women's team of Soorma Hockey Club, the new season doesn't begin with big declarations - it begins with familiarity, trust and a group that knows how close it came.

As they take the field for their first match of the Hockey India League 2025-26, against the Shrachi Bengal Tigers, Soorma are focused less on making statements and more on settling into their rhythm. The emphasis, inside the camp, has been on clarity, trust and doing the basics well - from the first whistle, as per a press release from JSW.

Co-captain Salima Tete says the team has drawn strength from how last season shaped them. "This Season Is About Courage, Not Caution. We showed what we're capable of when we stay together. We know what we're capable of, and that gives us freedom. The plan is to trust our instincts and compete honestly in every moment."

Co-captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia believes early matches reveal a team's true character, "The first game is never about perfection. It's about habits; how you defend as a unit, how you talk to each other under pressure, and how quickly you reset after a mistake. If we stay calm and connected, the results will follow."

Head coach Jude Menezes feels the group has grown in maturity without losing their hunger to win. "This team has trained with good intent and honesty. The players understand that consistency comes from discipline and effort, not shortcuts. Our focus is on playing our game, staying patient and letting the performance build."

As Soorma Hockey Club steps into a new campaign, the clash against Shrachi Bengal Tigers offers a first look at a side grounded in belief - ready to trust its process and grow into the season.

