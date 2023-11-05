1 killed, a dozen injured in US bus crash

San Francisco, Nov 5 One person died and a dozen others were injured when a King County Metro bus crashed into a building at Fifth Avenue and Battery Street in Seattle's Belltown neighbourhood.

This happened after a vehicle collided with the bus at around 3:40 p.m. local time on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Seattle Fire Department reported that among the injured, one person had critical injuries and 11 others were in stable condition.

There was no significant structural damage to the building, said the department.

--IANS

