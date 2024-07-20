11 killed after partial collapse of highway bridge in China
By IANS | Published: July 20, 2024 02:13 PM2024-07-20T14:13:59+5:302024-07-20T14:15:14+5:30
Beijing, July 20 Eleven people were confirmed dead as of Saturday morning following the partial collapse of a highway bridge in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said.
The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed at approximately 8.40 p.m. on Friday due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, according to the provincial publicity department, Xinhua news agency reported.
Rescue operations are underway.
Details are awaited.
