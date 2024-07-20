11 killed after partial collapse of highway bridge in China

Beijing, July 20 Eleven people were confirmed dead as of Saturday morning following the partial collapse of a

Beijing, July 20 Eleven people were confirmed dead as of Saturday morning following the partial collapse of a highway bridge in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said.

The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed at approximately 8.40 p.m. on Friday due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, according to the provincial publicity department, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue operations are underway.

Details are awaited.

