14 Bedouin arrested for shooting at electric company workers

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police operated on Wednesday night in the Bedouin town of Arara in the Negev following an incident where someone fired a gun at a team of workers from the electric company and arrested 14 suspects.

The police said the operation continues.

Following bloody conflicts between families in the Bedouin diaspora, acts of revenge have recently been recorded, including damage to vital infrastructure, with an emphasis on the supply of electricity to residential neighbourhoods, said the police.

Wednesday night, suspects opened fire on the workers from the electric company in an attempt to disrupt damage repair work being carried out near the compound of a family alleged to be involved in the conflicts. One of the company's employees was slightly wounded and was taken to receive medical treatment. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor