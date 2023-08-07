22 soldiers released in latest prisoner swap, says Ukraine 

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 7 : 22 Ukrainian soldiers have been freed by Russia in the most recent prisoner swap between the two nations, Al Jazeera reported citing a senior Ukrainian official on Monday.

Officers, sergeants, and privates who fought in various regions of the front were among the service members released, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the President's office.

Some suffered injuries

Soldiers were seen posing for photos and yelling "Glory to Ukraine" while wearing blue and yellow Ukrainian flags, according to a Telegram video.

“Today we have returned 22 Ukrainian fighters home from captivity,” Yermak said, adding the oldest of them was 54 years old and the youngest 23, according to Al Jazeera.

On 24 February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War which began in 2014. The invasion has killed tens of thousands on both sides. Russian forces have been accused of mass civilian casualties and of torturing captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said that Kyiv has proposed the Peace Formula to "restore" the international rules-based order which has been "violated" by the Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy posted a video message on Twitter, saying that a total of 42 countries are represented at the peace talks in Jeddah and everyone is united by the priority of international law.

“Today is another active day for our international efforts. Our team is working in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the meeting of advisors to the leaders of the states on the Peace Formula. In total, 42 countries are represented there. Different continents, and different political approaches to global affairs, but everyone is united by the priority of international law. And it is for this that Ukraine proposed the Peace Formula because the international rules-based order, violated by Russian aggression, must be restored,” Zelenskyy said.

He added, “It is very important that there, on the sidelines of the meeting in Jeddah, bilateral negotiations with partners take place. Thankful to our delegation for this work. Consolidation of the world is one of the most essential tasks”.

