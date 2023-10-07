3 killed in Canada plane crash

Ottawa [Canada], October 7 : Three people were killed after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack in Canada's British Columbia, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), reported CBC News.

The crash took place in Chilliwack, about 200 kilometres east of Vancouver.

The victims included the pilot and everyone else on board.

The RCMP received the information about the incident around 2 pm PST. Sergeant Pete Healey said that the plane crashed behind a motel near the airport, the news outlet said.

The RCMP are notifying the victims' next of kin, Healey said.

However, the cause of the Piper PA-34 Seneca, a twin-engined light aircraft crash is still unknown.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it is sending investigators for further probe, reported CBC News.

"The scene is contained and there were no other reported injuries or risks to the public in the area," RCMP said in a news release.

Moreover, B.C. Emergency Health Services noted that five ambulances and a paramedic supervisor responded to the crash.

Additionally, two air ambulance helicopters were also on their way but were cancelled before the reached the site, reported CBC News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor