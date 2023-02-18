3 survivors rescued 296 hours after earthquake in Turkey

Ankara, Feb 18 Three survivors were rescued on Saturday from the ruins in southern Turkey 296 hours after the deadly earthquake hit the region.

According to reports from local media, search and rescue teams in central Antakya district of Hatay found and finally rescued three survivors from a destroyed building more than 12 days after the earthquake, Xinhua news agency reported.

The three survivors, one child, one woman and one man, were sent to a local hospital, and their identities were yet to be confirmed.

