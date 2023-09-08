49 civilians, 15 soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Mali

Bamako, Sep 8 At least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed in a dual terrorist attack in northern Mali, the government said in a statement.

Claimed by the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the two attacks targeted the passengers of the boat "Tombouctou" and a military camp of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) in Gao region on Thursday, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The river was traveling on the River Niger from Gao to Mopti.

"In response to this double attack, a combined air-land action by our valiant FAMa made it possible to neutralise around 50 terrorists," the statement said.

"Immediate arrangements were made to evacuate all passengers and secure the places which are still the subject of sweeping and surveillance."

A few hours after the attacks, Mali's interim president, Assimi Goita, declared a three-day national mourning.

Mali has been ruled by a military junta since 2020.

An insurgency with links to the Al Qaeda and Islamic State terror groups took root in the north of Mali in 2012.

Since then, Mali has been plagued by insurgencies, jihadist incursions, and inter-community violence that have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

