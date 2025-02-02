Activist highlights state oppression on Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 2 : Baloch leader Mahrang Baloch talked about the sufferings of the Baloch community on 'Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day' at Dalbandin National Gathering, a statement by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said on Sunday.

She congratulated the participants of the gathering, particularly, the resisting mothers for their commitment to the Baloch cause. She further shed light on various forms of Baloch genocide happening in Balochistan.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1885985150103896271

"Death, pain and suffering have been normalized for my people in their own land who have accepted it as destiny. The red land of Chaghi and Raskoh is scarred by cancer from nuclear tests, loot of our minerals, and bodies of victims who were left hungry and thirsty to die in the desert. My nation which owns one of the richest lands in the world is dying of hunger, poverty and State terrorism, while the oppressors have built palaces, metros, highways and large universities in Punjab from looting our resources. This State only cares about the gold and copper of Saindak and Rekodiq, and always plans how to kill the Baloch and exploit their land," the statement quoted Mahrang as saying on Jamuary 25.

Mahrang also advised the sardars and local militias not to collaborate with the Pakistani government and strengthen its hand to keep the Baloch enslaved and exploit its resources, otherwise history will not forgive them.

"Baloch mothers should never allow their sons to become members of state sponsored death squads and kill their own brothers," she said.

She further emphasized on the need of national unity, ending all sorts of divisions, commitment to organized resistance, educating the Baloch nation, following the ideology of the slain Baloch people, and preserving their national identity and existence. She asserted that it is the responsibility of everyone to convey the philosophy, struggle, and stories of resistance of Baloch to every corner of land.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor