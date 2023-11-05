Afghan refugees alleges mistreatment by Iranian security forces

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 5 : A significant number of Afghan migrants who recently returned from Iran have complained of mistreatment by the Iranian security forces, according to Tolo News.

In addition to physical abuse, these refugees report enduring severe psychological harm due to verbal mistreatment by the Iranian military.

Local officials in Nimroz province confirmed the distressing situation and disclosed troubling statistics. In the past two months, out of the 120,000 Afghan refugees who returned from Iran, an alarming 90 per cent of them were reportedly forcibly deported.

Abdullah Ryaz, the provincial head of Refugee and Repatriations in Nimroz, stated, "In the last two months, nearly 120,000 refugees returned from Iran and other countries to Afghanistan, and 90 per cent of them were forcibly deported."

Waisuddin, one of the refugees from Iran, said, "We wanted to go to work when they deported us, but they sent us back to the camp, where there was no food, no water, and we faced curses and physical abuse from the authorities."

Zekrullah, another returnee, revealed, "Those whose passports had expired also faced deportation."

Fardin, sharing his harrowing experience, said, "The police arrested us and took us to the camp with a very bad attitude, neglecting our basic needs."

