Afghanistan: Over 200 suffer from food poisoning in Khost province after eating donated meal 

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 7 : In the Khost area of eastern Afghanistan, nearly 200 people suffered from food poisoning and were hospitalised after consuming donated food, Khaama Press reported citing the officials on Monday.

The incident happened at Zazai Maidan, Ban Sabari, and Khost City following the donation of food.

According to provincial spokeswoman Mustaghfar Garbaz, the poisoned patients were immediately sent to a neighbouring hospital for medical attention, reported Khaama Press.

Amongst the poisoned victims, which include women and children are said to be in critical condition after consuming the meal.

An investigation, however, has been launched into the case that led to the food poisoning of over 200 people, the security officials said, according to Khaama Press.

In recent times, more citizens, notably schoolchildren in some rural areas, have been poisoned during ceremonies. After eating at a wedding reception in the Sang Atesh region of Badghis province, about 150 individuals were poisoned earlier.

