"All-party delegation establishes human bond," says former diplomat Manjeev Puri in Slovenia

Slovenia [Europe], May 25 : Former diplomat Manjeev Puri underlined the significance of the visits by the all-party delegation in terms of both bilateral relations and global security discourse.

He described the Indo-Slovenian relationship as "one of the strongest" and stressed the importance of diplomatic engagement on the global stage, especially regarding terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Manjeev Puri said, "It is one of the strongest relationships, they know us, we know them. It is a peaceful country, it is a member of the European Union and of the NATO. I have no doubt both India and Slovenia would want to take this relation forward."

"Slovenia currently serves on the UN Security Council till the end of this year. Pakistan is also there. Terrorism is a global subject. We and many other countries are suffering from it. So, for us to talk to them is particularly important because meeting in person, an all-party delegation, establishes a human bond," said Puri.

He stressed that such engagements go beyond routine diplomacy, helping nations internalise shared challenges.

"This will make them internalise that this is not just an issue for Indiait is a global issue. And they will keep in mind that there is a worldwide purveyor of terror sitting in the same room as them at the UNSC. They must keep a gaze on that country so it cannot misuse its position," Puri remarked.

All-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived in Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana, on Sunday.

India's Ambassador to Slovenia, Amit Narang, and embassy officials received Members of Parliament at the airport.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Slovenia stated, "Taking Bharat's message to the world. The all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived in Slovenia. Warmly welcomed by Ambassador Amit Narang and Embassy officials."

The delegation led by Kanimozhi includes Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai, BJP's Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP), and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation is in Slovenia to brief Slovenian leaders on India's Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 tourists were killed.

The delegation arrived in Slovenia after concluding their visit to Russia. Apart from Russia and Slovenia, the delegation will visit Greece, Latvia, and Spain to highlight Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's unwavering stand against terrorism.

Following the all-party delegation's visit to Russia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi to Russia, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said the visit sent a strong message reaffirming India's "zero tolerance" policy towards terrorism.

The Indian armed forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

