Amid dating rumours, Kartik poses with Tara in his birthday party

Mumbai, Nov 23 Actor Kartik Aaryan was seen celebrating his birthday with actress Tara Sutaria, amid dating rumours.

Others who were seen attending the birthday bash included names such as Vaani Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Abhishek Kapoor.

Pictures from his party are doing the rounds on social media. One image shows the 'Dhamaka' star posing with Tara and Rasha all dressed in black.

Rumours about Tara and Kartik started doing the rounds, when they were seen hanging out together in Mumbai. The two will also reportedly share screen space in the upcoming Anurag Basu film 'Aashiqui 3'.

Tara even wished Kartik with a picture from their photoshoot for a brand. Sharing their photo, with 'Popat', she captioned: "Happy Birthday Popat! May our Scorpio energy always make brand shoots look like this".

The two have not confirmed or debunked the rumours about dating.

