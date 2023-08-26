Amitabh Bachchan, SRK to come together on screen after 17 years

New Delhi, Aug 26 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who were last seen together sharing screen space in 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', are all set to mark their return together on the screen after 17 years for a new project. Big B and SRK were last seen in 2006 romantic film ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, written and directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher. It explored the themes of marital infidelity and dysfunctional relationships.

According to a source: “There is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet, but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.”

The duo had previously shared the screen in iconic movies like ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, and ‘Veer Zaara’.

SRK was seen in a cameo role as ‘Mohan Bhargav’, a former NASA scientist, in the fantasy action adventure film ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, while Amitabh was seen in a pivotal role of Raghu, the guru of Brahmansh.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently hosting the 15th season of quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He next has ‘Ganapath’, ‘The Umesh Chronicles’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, and ‘Butterfly’ in the pipeline.

SRK is gearing up for the release of his action thriller ‘Jawan’. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, while Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in a special appearance.

