Angolan President Joao Manuel Lourenco pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], May 3 : President of Angola, Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, on Friday, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat by laying a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

The Angolan President also signed the visitors' book after laying a wreath, paying homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

Earlier in the day, Lourenco received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and others were also present.

A day earlier, Lourenco arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

He was accorded a special welcome at the airport by Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Warm welcome to President Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola as he lands in New Delhi on a State Visit. President is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several Ministers, senior officials and business houses."

"On arrival, President was accorded a special welcome and received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport," the post added.

Several MoUs are expected to be signed in the fields of traditional medicine, agriculture, and cultural cooperation during Lourenco's visit.

In October 2015, the Vice President of Angola, Manuel Vicente, visited India to participate in the 3rd India-Africa Summit, during which he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit to Johannesburg to attend the BRICS Summit, Angolan President Lourenco met PM Modi on July 26, 2018.

India established formal diplomatic relations with Angola in 1985. Since then, it has maintained robust ties with the country. This year marks the 40th anniversary of these relations.

Angola is the Chair of the African Union for the year 2025.EAM Jaishankar and Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio met in Kampala on January 18, 2024, on the sidelines of the NAM Ministerial meeting.

Mos VK Singh visited Luanda on July 15, 2015, as the PM's special envoy to personally hand over an invitation for the IAFS III. During the visit, he called on Vice President Manuel Vicente.

There have been regular political exchanges between India and Angola, including several visits by their dignitaries such as the Agriculture Minister, Finance Minister, Health Minister etc.

