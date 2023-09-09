Ashlesha Thakur posts pics with 'Jawan' co-star SRK & director Atlee

Mumbai, Sep 9 Actress Ashlesha Thakur, who plays an important role in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster 'Jawan', has shared pictures with her co-stars and the film director Atlee.

Ashlesha shared pictures on Instagram from the screening of the film.

In the first image, she posed with co-star Shah Rukh. She also has pictures with Sanya Malhotra, Atlee and Rajakumari, who sang the title track of the film.

A group picture also has Mukesh Chabbra, who has a small role in the movie.

Ashlesha, who plays Alia Gaikwad, lead antagonist Kali's daughter in the blockbuster film, just dropped a white heart in the caption section.

The film turned out to be a money minter at the box-office as it had the highest opening day collections. It raked in over Rs 100 crore in just two days of release beating his last release ‘Pathaan’.

