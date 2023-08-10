Ayushmann on 'Dream Girl 2': 'It's too difficult to play a woman'

New Delhi, Aug 10 Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen in an avatar of a woman in 'Dream Girl 2', said that he has realised that it is "too difficult" to be a woman and play a woman.

Ayushmann, who was present in the national capital for the launch of the song 'Dil Ka Telephone 2.0' from 'Dream Girl 2' spoke about the movie, the preparations and challenges he went through for this role, etc.

It was a challenging role for Ayushmann considering he constantly had to switch between the two roles of Karam and Pooja, while all along ensuring the punches and comic timing hit the right note.

Talking about the same, he said during media interactions: "The 2.0 version of 'Dream Girl' is not just about the voice, its also about the 'being'. Its transformation, look, and after shooting for this film I have realised it's too difficult to be a woman. (Ladki bannaa bahot mushkil hai, or Ladki hona usse bhi jyada mushkil). Its all for feminism."

He said the movie is lot of fun, there is no deep message in this, it is just fully entertaining and laugh out loud moments in the film. "I loved playing a woman in the film."

Ayushmann also launched the PVR IMAX, the only standalone theatre in India at Delhi's iconic Priya Cinema. Present at the event was Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, and his son Aamer Bijli, Lead Specialist- International Film Marketing, PVR INOX Ltd.

The state-of-the-art cinema will feature IMAX with Laser technology, a next generation laser projection and multi-channel sound system exclusive to IMAX theatres for a truly immersive experience.

Reminiscing the memories of his teenage years, Ayushmann said: "In this particular property (Priya cinema) I have come on many dates. I used to hide from my friends and family. Its so surreal to be here and this is really nostalgic. Ajay Bijli has this passion for cinema which really reflects the kind of work they do."

The lively song 'Dil Ka Telephone 2.0' has upbeat music and high energy. The song now boasts extra beats, extra mischief, and extra excitement. It features the musical composition of Meet Bros, with vocals provided by Meet Bros in collaboration with Jonita Gandhi & Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics for the song are penned by Kumaar.

Stepping into the spotlight are the charismatic Ayushmann and the effervescent Ananya Panday as they lead the charge in 'Dream Girl 2'. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Mano Joshi, Annu Kapoor, and Asrani.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, 'Dream Girl 2' will release on August 25 in theatres.

