New Delhi, Aug 7 Big clash at the box office this weekend as 'Gadar-2' and 'Oh My God-2' will be releasing this Friday.

Both movies are sequels and have their own fan base thus evincing high interest amongst cine lovers.

In fact, 'Gadar-2' is a typical massy/macho film that can revive footfalls in single screens and advance booking trend for the movie is healthy, says Jinesh Joshi -- Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher.

Interestingly, 'Gadar-2' is produced by Zee Studios while 'Oh My God-2' is produced by Viacom18 studios. Further, 'Jailor' is produced by Sun Pictures. Collectively, ~Rs4-5bn (indicative production cost of four movies) is at stake on BO this weekend by media powerhouses.

Beyond Bollywood, 'Jailor' starring Rajnikant and 'Bhola Shankar' starring Chiranjeevi is also set to release this weekend.

Rajnikant is returning to big screen after two years while Chiranjeevi will be riding high post good/decent response to 'Waltair Veerayya' (his last release), the report said.

All movies will get an extended run at BO amid holiday for Independence Day on 15th August.

Though it would be interesting to see which movie wins the race this Friday, irrespective of whether Indians dance to the tune of 'Vaa Nu Kavaliya' or 'Mein Nikla Gaddi Leke'; cinema chains will stand to gain if content clicks, the report said.

