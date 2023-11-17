Body of another Israeli hostage found near Gaza hospital: IDF

Jerusalem, Nov 17 The Israel military on Friday said the body of another hostage was found near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, just a day after the remains of a 65-year-old abductee was discovered in the premises of the largest medical facility in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the body was that of Noa Marciano, a 19-year-old corporal, who was "abducted and murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7".

"Her body was found and extracted by IDF troops adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them," the post added.

The discovery of Marciano's body came two days after the Israeli military had confirmed that she died and also informed her familly of her passing.

On Monday, she appeared in a video released by the Hamas, the BBC reported.

The militant group's armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, had claimed that she was killed in an Israeli air strike on November 9.

According to authorities, Marciano was serving as a lookout at the Nahal Oz kibbutz when it was stormed by the Hamas militants on October 7.

Friday's announcement came a day after the IDF said it had recovered the body of Yehudit Weiss, a 65-year-old Israeli woman, the Al-Shifa Hospital, where the military carried out a search and raid operation on Wednesday.

A military spokesperson said Weiss was killed by Hamas without giving details on the cause of death, CNN reported.

Weiss was a resident of kibbutz Be’eri, and was kidnapped by Hamas militants on October 7.

Her husband, Shmuel, was also killed.

It was not immediately clear if the bodies of the two women were found together.

According to authorities, 237 people are being captive in Gaza, including Israelis, foreign nationals and children.

So far, four civilian hostages have been released by Hamas, and a female soldier was rescued by Israeli forces.

Israel has maintained that the Hamas operates a command centre underneath the Al-Shifa Hospital and also uses the medical complex as a base.

The allegations however, have been repeatedly denied by the militant group.

