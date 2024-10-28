Bolivia presidential candidate Morales alleges shots fired at his car in attempted assassination

La Paz [Bolivia], October 28 : Former Bolivian President, Evo Morales alleged that shots were fired at his vehicle in an attempted assassination on Sunday, amid escalating political tensions within the ruling socialist party factions, Al Jazeera reported.

Morales is in a power struggle with his former economy minister and current President Luis Arce, ahead of the elections next year.

During a radio interview, Morales stated that two vehicles intercepted him on the road and opened fire, with a bullet narrowly missing his head. He expressed uncertainty about whether the attackers were military or police, saying, "This was planned. The idea was to kill Evo."

Morales, Bolivia's first Indigenous president, shared a video on Facebook recorded from inside his car, showing him in the front passenger seat with at least two bullet holes in the windscreen. The driver appeared injured but continued to drive, the video showed, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Deputy Security Minister Roberto Rios said the government would investigate the incident involving Morales, asserting that police 'have not executed any operation' against him, as per Al Jazeera.

"As authorities in charge of state security, we are obliged to investigate any report, whether it is true or false," Rios said.

This episode comes amid rising political tensions, with Morales' supporters blocking highways in central Bolivia and clashing with security forces trying to clear them. The unrest exacerbates an already fragile situation in a nation grappling with economic challenges.

Earlier on Saturday, the government accused Morales of "destabilising" the country with road blockades that have disrupted food and fuel supplies, alleging he was trying to "interrupt democratic order," Al Jazeera reported.

The Bolivian government further alleged that some groups aligned with Morales were armed, warning of potential violence, as it noted that 14 police officers sustained injuries in confrontations while breaking up the blockage.

The government stated that over 1,700 police were deployed to dismantle the blockades, resulting in the arrest of at least 44 protesters on Friday, with 14 police officers injured in the process.

Morales, 65, who served as the President from 2006 to 2019, is the main rival of 61-year-old Arce.

Although both leaders are part of the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party, their relationship has soured over the past year amid the power struggle leading up to the 2025 presidential elections, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor