‘Bolo Na’ from ‘12th Fail’ is soulful, romantic ballad

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's coming-of-age film '12th Fail' has dropped the music video for its song 'Bolo Na'.

After a compelling trailer, the song is a beautiful and soulful romantic ballad that is laced with a lot of emotions, which it conveys very realistically.

Infusing simple acoustic instrumentation with booming film music, the highlight of the track is the contrastingly complimenting voices of singers Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal.

While Shreya Ghoshal carries most of the song, the dynamic of Shaan’s vocals at the end present a beautiful dynamic, which showcases their vocal contrasts as well as how well that contrast compliments them.

‘Bolo Na’ is built up from a very soulful romance which blossoms out of a strong friendship developing into something more over time. Featuring a much more rustic style, the song is sonically completely built on classical music, pop, and Bollywood music.

However, in terms of production, the song is made in a very open space with careful restraint, though at times the vocals overpower the instrumentation. Nonetheless, the production highlights the theme of the song beautifully.

The track has very simple but meaningful lyrics which are penned by Swanand Kirkire and combined with Shantanu Moitra's balanced composition.

The uplifting emotions of first love are brought to life in the music video which features actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, who complement the mellifluous song perfectly.

Furthermore, as most of the song was shot in Dilli Haat, there is a very strong sense of realism here, because it’s the place where many school kids and college students hang out, thus creating a strong connection.

'Bolo Na' has a simple enough music video where Vikrant Massey’s character becomes friends with Medha Shankar, as the friendship ends up blossoming into love. Though it has its ups and downs, the two eventually seal their romance with one passionate kiss at the very end.

‘12th Fail’ is based on a true story that draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it dives into something more than just the exam.

Rather it shows the intense preparation that aspirants go through, as well as the many personal problems they face in both their houses as well as in their personal relationships, leading to much emotional turmoil.

A story of resilience and perseverance, ‘12th Fail’ is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The movie is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

