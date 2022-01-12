China-Israel technology tussle continues despite developing economic relations

Israel's effort to pivot for Chinese markets stumbles as Beijing tries to negate Tel Aviv's technological supremacy.

Despite China being a great market for Israeli technology and products and Israel-China relations having been rather cordial, Israel does realize that it cannot continue to sit on the fence, according to Times of Israel.

On the other hand, the Israeli government informed the US administration it seek Washington's approval before embarking on major trade deals with Beijing.

Meanwhile, as of 2020, Israel runs a trade surplus with the US and a trade deficit with China.

Earlier, in 2013, when current Naftali Bennett was the Minister of Economy, he believed that the BDS (Boycott, Disinvestment, and Sanctions) movement would have had a negative effect on the future of Israeli exports to the west.

Meanwhile, China is also a staunch ally and investor in Iran, which continues to threaten Israel's very existence.

Further, it is suspected and expected that some of Iran's nuclear technology originates in China, directly or through Pakistan. It is due to China and Russia's support that Iran continues to financially and politically survive despite crippling sanctions from the West, as cited by Times of Israel.

Also, with the formation of the West Asian quad and Israeli attempts at convincing the Biden White House to back down on a potential Iranian agreement, Israel may need to finally be forced to choose sides between Beijing and Washington.

China is a dictatorship and the relationship with Israel at some point outlives Chinese geopolitical ambitions in the Middle East. China hopes to control Israeli infrastructure like it will control Iranian infrastructure while using Israel as a fertile ground to "source" technology, either by buying it or by stealing it as noted by Sergio Restelli writing for the Times of Israel.

( With inputs from ANI )

