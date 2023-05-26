China renews for thick fog

Beijing, May 26 China's National Meteorological Centre on Friday renewed a yellow alert for thick fog in some parts of the country.

On Friday, heavy fog is expected to affect some areas of the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea and the East Sea, as well as coastal waters off the Liaodong Peninsula and Shandong Peninsula, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

Visibility in some affected areas will be reduced to less than 1,000 metres, it added.

