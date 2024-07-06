Commuters frazzled as Pakistan's petrol pumps run dry

Karachi [Pakistan], July 6 : Petroleum dealers in Pakistan announced the postponement of their strike on Friday evening, however, many consumers were still frazzled as they found several pumps closed or were out of fuel in Karachi, a Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported.

The petroleum dealers were protesting against the government's decision to impose a 0.5 per cent advance turnover tax which, they say, would result in an additional tax burden of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 1 million per pump, a demand they vehemently rejected and refused to accept under any circumstances.

A petroleum dealer reported that around 50 per cent of fuel pumps in Karachi were closed ahead of Friday prayers due to a divided response to the strike call. However, by evening, most pumps resumed operations before the announcement by Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Chairman Abdul Sami Khan to postpone the strike and instruct dealers to reopen pumps from 7pm, Dawn reported.

Fuel pumps remained open at Sharea Faisal, I I Chundrigar Road, Malir, Korangi, Landhi, North Karachi, Gulshan-i-Iqbal and other areas of the city, he said.

PPDA chairman announced the postponement of the strike, citing the difficulties faced by tourists in the north, including Hazara division, Malakand and Swat, who were running low on fuel.

Khan claimed that over 13,000 fuel pumps across the country remained closed since 6am, declaring the strike a success. He said the association decided to postpone the strike due to the difficulties faced by tourists in northern areas, as well as the challenges encountered by motorcyclists and ambulance services in other cities. But he made it clear that this decision does not mean the association is withdrawing from its demand, Dawn reported.

He alleged that the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners in Hazara and Malakand divisions had coerced PPDA dealers to open their outlets. "Although the strike has been deferred, it has not ended. We will not remain silent. If our demands are not met, we will persist in our efforts," he warned.

