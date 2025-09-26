Denmark alleges 'hybrid war' after drone sightings over airports

Oslo, Sep 26 Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the country is facing a "hybrid war" after a series of drone sightings over airports and military facilities this week, calling it part of a broader pattern of threats across Europe.

"What we are experiencing in Denmark right now is a hybrid war. It is part of a pattern we also see in other European countries," Frederiksen told Danish broadcaster DR on Thursday. "This is a new security policy situation, and it is far from over."

Large drones were observed late Wednesday over Denmark's Aalborg Airport, Esbjerg Airport, Sonderborg Airport, the Skrydstrup military air base, and a military installation in Holstebro, according to police and defense officials.

On Monday evening, Copenhagen's Kastrup Airport suspended operations because of drone incidents for around four hours, affecting approximately 20,000 passengers. In neighboring Norway, Oslo's Gardermoen Airport was also forced to close around midnight Monday after drone sightings, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities said investigations are underway to determine the origin of the drones and those responsible.

Speculation has centered on possible Russian involvement, but defence officials said there is currently no evidence linking the incidents to Russia.

The Russian Embassy in Denmark also denied having anything to do with drone flights in Denmark. "Russia strongly rejects the absurd speculations about its involvement in the incidents," it said in a statement sent to DR.

