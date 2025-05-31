Disfigured body of Baloch man found in Awaran after abduction, sparks outrage

Awaran [Pakistan], May 31 : Darman Baloch, son of Rahim Bakhsh, was forcibly disappeared by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Awaran district on May 27, 2025. He was summoned to an FC camp, detained briefly, and then abducted. On the night of May 30, his mutilated body was discovered in the Kohro area of Awaran district.

Darman Baloch was the primary breadwinner for his family. He was killed by personnel of the Frontier Corps in Jaho, Awaran.

This case adds to the growing pattern of "kill and dump" operations in Balochistan, where individuals are forcibly disappeared and later found dumped under violent circumstances. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemned the killing, stating, "Darman Baloch, son of Rahim Bakhsh, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces. His mutilated body was found in the Kohro area of Awaran district. This is part of the ongoing 'kill and dump' operations targeting Baloch civilians."

The BYC has been actively organising protests to raise awareness about the increasing extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Balochistan. They have called for international intervention and held the perpetrators accountable.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly raised concerns over what they describe as an escalating pattern of "state-led violence" in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances have become a daily occurrence. Baloch advocacy groups, including the BYC, Paank, and the Baloch Women Forum (BWF), have urged the United Nations, international human rights organisations, and global civil society to take urgent notice of the situation.

They have called on the international community to pressure Pakistani authorities to end the practice of enforced disappearances and to launch independent, transparent investigations into the incidents.

The killing of Darman Baloch highlights the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan and the urgent need for international attention and action.

Earlier in the day, Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), strongly condemned the latest wave of extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, holding the Pakistani military establishment responsible for what it termed "a campaign of state-sponsored terror."

