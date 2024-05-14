DP World, Einride announce largest deployment of electric, autonomous freight mobility in Middle East

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 14 (ANI/WAM): DP World has formed a partnership with freight mobility company Einride to electrify inter-terminal container flows at Jebel Ali Port, improving efficiency and sustainability at the 10th busiest port in the world.

This will be the largest deployment of electric, autonomous freight mobility in the Middle East, operating 24/7 to reshape the landscape of transport in the region.

Starting at the end of 2024, the partnership will quickly scale up to support approximately 1,600 container movements daily.

The expansion will be made possible through a fleet of 100 connected electric trucks, managed through Einride Saga, Einride's digital operating system designed to analyze, optimise and maximise the efficiency of electric and autonomous road freight operations. An autonomous pilot is slated for deployment in 2025.

Once at full operational capacity, the initiative will save up to 14,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) annually and 158 tonnes of nitrogen oxides (NOx) annually.

"DP World is committed to making trade smarter, faster and more sustainable, and our new partnership with Einride aligns perfectly with our vision," said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC. "We have already made significant progress in electrifying and automating our terminals at Jebel Ali Port, and by leveraging Einride's cutting-edge technology, we can take that to the next level. Our partnership will drive greater operational efficiencies, further decarbonise terminal operations, and pioneer greener practices for the logistics sector."

"Einride and DP World are driving a paradigm shift in the landscape of freight mobility in the Middle East. Our collaboration underscores a shared dedication to sustainability and innovation, merging Einride's expertise in electrification and autonomous technology with DP World's global logistics leadership," said Robert Falck, CEO and Founder of Einride. "By reshaping container transportation in Jebel Ali Port, we aim to set a new standard for sustainable transport practices, significantly curbing CO2 emissions. This collaboration showcases the effectiveness of combining visionary ideals with decisive action, paving the way for a more resilient future."

This collaboration is integral to Einride's broader initiative with the UAE Government, fast-tracking the region towards sustainable shipping.

Einride's ecosystem, comprising electric and autonomous vehicles, charging infrastructure, and transformative technology, will be deployed at scale throughout the Falcon Rise grid, marking a significant stride towards a more sustainable and efficient future in shipping.

Jebel Ali Port was recently ranked as the 10th busiest container port in the world by Alphaliner, a leading source of data, analysis, and insights on the global liner shipping industry, based on total container throughput in 2023. (ANI/WAM)

