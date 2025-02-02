Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024

Dubai [UAE], February 2 (ANI/WAM): Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, continued to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to the emirate and support the expansion of local companies into new international markets throughout 2024.

The chamber's efforts contributed to Dubai's sustainable economic growth and further enhanced foreign trade with key markets across the globe.

Dubai International Chamber successfully attracted 207 companies to Dubai in 2024, including both multinational companies (MNCs) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This reflects growth of 56 percent compared to the 133 companies attracted during the previous year.

The companies attracted by the chamber in 2024 included 51MNCs, an increase of 55% compared to the 33 attracted in 2023. The chamber also attracted 156 SMEs during the same period, a 56 percent increase compared to the 100 attracted in 2023. In addition, Dubai International Chamber successfully supported the expansion of 114 local companies into new global markets, an increase of 48 percent compared to the 77 companies supported in 2023.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, commented, "The results achieved during 2024 reflect the impact of the chamber's efforts to enhance Dubai's appeal among global investors and support the growth of the local business community on the international stage."

Bin Sulayem added, "The chamber's international offices play a vital role in showcasing the opportunities Dubai offers for international investors and supporting multinational companies in leveraging the emirate's competitive advantages, as well as enhancing the capabilities of Dubai-based companies to expand their operations into key international markets."

Last year, Dubai International Chamber inaugurated two new offices in Kazakhstan and Colombia, bringing its total number of international representative offices to 33. This expansion strengthens efforts to attract foreign investment and supports businesses in Dubai in exploring new economic and trade opportunities in promising global markets.

In line with its drive to enhance international cooperation, the chamber hosted 182 visiting delegations last year with a total of 500 participants, as well as participating in 127 global events in 78 cities across 50 countries.

As part of the 'New Horizons' initiative, Dubai International Chamber organised trade missions to Indonesia, Vietnam, Senegal, Morocco, Serbia, Turkiye, Uganda, and Tanzania during 2024. During the missions, a total of 2,205 bilateral business meetings were arranged between participating companies from Dubai and their counterparts in these markets, marking an 88% increase in the number of meetings compared to 2023.

As part of its drive to strengthen efforts in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Dubai, the chamber launched international editions of the Dubai Business Forum last year. These included the Dubai Business Forum - China in Beijing and the Dubai Business Forum - UK in London, which collectively attracted 1,150 participants.

In addition, the chamber organised the UAE-China Business Forum in Dubai with the participation of Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China; the Dubai-Chile Business Forum, which was held in the presence of Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile; and the Vietnam-UAE Business Forum, attended by Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor