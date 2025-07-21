EAM Jaishankar extends warm wishes to Belgium on its National Day

New Delhi [India], July 21 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended warm greetings to the people of Belgium on their National Day.

In a post on X, he extended greetings to the Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot.

He said he is confident of the ties between India and Belgium, which would continue to deepen in the years ahead.

EAM wrote on X, "Extend warm felicitations to DPM & FM @prevotmaxime, the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Belgium on their National Day. Confident that our close and multifaceted cooperation will continue to deepen in the years ahead."

Extend warm felicitations to DPM & FM @prevotmaxime, the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Belgium on their National Day. Confident that our close and multifaceted cooperation will continue to deepen in the years ahead. 🇮🇳 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/Ta0WlX2RwU — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 21, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

EAM S Jaishankar had visited Brussels earlier this year in June for a series of high-level interactions.

During his visit, he had discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and combating terrorism with Prevot.

The EAM appreciated Belgium's support in combating terrorism and welcomed their solidarity and emphasised the strong momentum in the India-EU partnership, highlighting the potential for collaboration in clean energy, mobility, and pharmaceuticals.

The two leaders discussed deepening cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, technology, defense, and security. Sharing the details in a post on X, the EAM said, "Pleased to meet DPM & FM @prevotmaxime at the start of my visit to Belgium. Welcomed Belgium's support and solidarity in combatting terrorism. Appreciated the strong momentum of our bilateral engagement and the India - EU partnership. Also held wide - ranging discussions on deepening our cooperation including in trade, investment, technology, defence & security, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and mobility."

Pleased to meet DPM & FM @prevotmaxime at the start of my visit to Belgium. Welcomed Belgium’s support and solidarity in combatting terrorism. Appreciated the strong momentum of our bilateral engagement and the India - EU partnership. Also held wide - ranging discussions on… pic.twitter.com/5GQbSROYUX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 9, 2025

}}}}

Jaishankar's visit to Brussels came three months after Princess Astrid of Belgium led a 300-member economic mission to India. The recent visit by Princess Astrid, who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar, discussed key areas such as labour migration, pharmaceuticals, defence, diamonds, space exploration, and green energy.

The MEA in a statement had highlighted, "India and Belgium share warm and friendly relations along with a very robust economic partnership. Today the collaboration between the two countries spans various domains like trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceutical, diamond sector and strong people-to-people ties."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor