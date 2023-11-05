EAM Jaishankar receives Bhutan King upon his arrival in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, who is on an official visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and was warmly received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Bhutan King's visit to India would foster the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of External Affaira (MEA) said.

"His Majesty the King of Bhutan warmly received by EAM @DrSJaishankar upon his arrival in New Delhi. His Majesty is on an official visit to India. The visit will further strengthen close bonds of friendship and cooperation with a valued partner," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the MEA, the Bhutan King will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, Bhutan King on Friday began his 8-day India-visit from Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the Bhutan Royal at the Guwahati airport.

During his arrival in Assam, Wnagchuck was accompanied by senior officials of the royal government of Bhutan.

He began his Assam tour with a visit to the reverred Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

The Bhutan King also held a meeting with CM Sarma.

"I had the privilege to call upon His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, in Guwahati. We have benefited immensely from His Majesty's vision. I conveyed the enthusiasm among our people to strengthen the Hon'ble Prime Minister's doctrine of neighbourhood first." Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X on Friday.

The two leaders also held discussions on infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare, shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties.

"Druk Gyalpo's visit is a great honour for Assam. This visit is a testament to the ancient bonding between our nations, which is exemplified by academic linkages, infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare, shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties," Sarma said.

On Saturday, the Bhutan King embarked on a thrilling jungle safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma took to X and stated, "I am glad to learn that His Majesty the King of Bhutan enjoyed the rich biodiversity of Assam's Kaziranga National Park. We are eager to host His Majesty along with his family who will definitely be mesmerized by the beauty of Kaziranga!"

