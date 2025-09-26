Earthquake in US: 5.9-Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Oregon Coast

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale struck the US state of Oregon on Friday, September 26, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The jolts were reported off the coast of Bandon at around 6.45 UTC with a depth of 14.0 kilometres.

The quake hit around 143 miles west of Bandon at a depth of just over six miles. It occurred at 11:45 pm local time in Oregon. No injuries or casualties reported up till now. No tsunami warning issued. More details awaited.