Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes Afghanistan

Published: August 5, 2023 10:04 PM

Kabul [Afghanistan], Augusta 5 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

It took place at 21:31:48 IST, at a depth of 181 Km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.38 and Longitude: 70.77, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

