Egypt to increase volume of fuel sent to Gaza

Cairo, Dec 14 Egypt will increase the volume of fuel sent daily to the Gaza Strip from 129,000 to 189,000 liters as agreed with the Israeli side, said the chairman of the country's State Information Service.

Diaa Rashwan said in a statement that since October 21, 4,057 humanitarian aid trucks have been sent from Egypt to the besieged Palestinian enclave via the Rafah border crossing.

This includes 3,866 tonnes of medical supplies, 22,799 tonnes of food, 13,936 tonnes of water, 5,073 tonnes of other relief materials, 2,678 tonnes of fuel, besides 48 ambulances and 222 tents and pieces of tarpaulins.

"Egypt is continuing its intense efforts to ensure the constant entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza," the official said.

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been the only lifeline to provide the enclave with relief supplies, donated by th African nation and other countries as well as local and international organisations.

On Wednesday, 152 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies, and four tankers of fuel entered Gaza from Egypt.

According to the UN Office for Coordinated Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) his is above the daily volume recorded since the resumption of hostilities on December 1 after the collpase of the seven-day humanitarian pause but remains well below the daily average of 500 truckloads (including fuel and private sector goods) that entered every working day prior to October 7 when Hamas launched its massive attack against Israel..

The ability of the UN to receive incoming aid is being significantly undermined by a shortage of trucks within Gaza; the continuing lack of fuel; telecommunications blackouts; and the increasing number of staff unable to reach the Rafah crossing safely, due to the intensity of hostilities, the OCHA added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor