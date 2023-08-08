Election Commission of Pakistan set to hold LG polls in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 8 : Elections for the Local Government (LG) have been scheduled to take place in Islamabad by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Pakistani Election Commission met in Islamabad to discuss the LG elections.

After the ECP promised that elections would be held within 120 days, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) previously dismissed intra-court arguments brought against the local government (LG) elections in the federal capital. IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq stated at the beginning of the hearing that LG elections should be held immediately because, in his opinion, there won't be a need to raise the UCs for ten years.

The federal government was also forbidden by the court from raising UCs in advance of the next round of elections.

According to the secretary, section 17 of the LG Act must also be changed, and the ECP must be notified of the number of reserved seats, ARY News.

On July 26, the cabinet received the summary to change Section 17 of the Local Government Act.

Quoting the ECP, ARY News reported the parliament is in charge of passing laws, and the commission will be given the necessary legislation for the LG elections. The ECP meeting will start again the following week.

